Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says because it has seen a “significant increase” in its COVID-19 numbers since students returned from Thanksgiving break, the district will be moving to 100% virtual learning for all students.

The virtual learning model will begin for all grade levels on Monday, Dec. 14 and run through Thursday, Dec. 17. VCS says students and staff will have Friday, Dec. 18, off to begin the winter holiday break.

The district is making this move “out of an abundance of caution.” The schools will have an early dismissal on Friday, Dec. 11.

All students will use Google Classroom as they learn from home.

“Each school will work with their students and families explaining how the virtual learning model will work for their classrooms,” the press release says.

VCS says it will offer virtual meal sites Dec. 14 through Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Pinevale Elementary

S.L. Mason Elementary

W.G. Nunn Elementary

Valdosta Middle School

Parents will need their student’s name and lunch ID number to receive food. Those locations, as well as the VCS Central Office, will also have external internet access points. If students don’t have internet at home, they can go to those locations to download school assignments from the parking lot.

VCS says the health of its community is why it decided to make the move to virtual learning.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” VCS says. “Our hope is to be able to return to in-person learning when we return from the winter holiday break on January 6, 2021. This will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from our local, state and national public health officials.”

The district and schools will have staff in its buildings Dec. 14 through Dec. 17, according to VCS.

“Details on early dismissal and the transition to 100% virtual learning will come directly from your students’ schools,” the release says.

If you have any questions for VCS, reach out to the district office at 229-333-8500 or your student’s school.

