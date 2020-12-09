Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on five counts of possession of child pornography.

WCSO says 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Wednesday.

Deputies say Gruber was present when the warrant was executed.

According to officials, during the search, multiple items were seized, including laptops, hard drives, cell phones and USB devices.

WCSO says at least one cell phone contained “tens of thousands” of images and “many thousands” of videos.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing due to “the time it will take to fully review all of the images and video recordings,” for further evidence of child pornography.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Gruber has been booked in the Wakulla County Jail.

