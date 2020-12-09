Advertisement

Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos

Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Wednesday.(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on five counts of possession of child pornography.

WCSO says 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Wednesday.

Deputies say Gruber was present when the warrant was executed.

According to officials, during the search, multiple items were seized, including laptops, hard drives, cell phones and USB devices.

WCSO says at least one cell phone contained “tens of thousands” of images and “many thousands” of videos.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing due to “the time it will take to fully review all of the images and video recordings,” for further evidence of child pornography.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Gruber has been booked in the Wakulla County Jail.

On December 9, 2020, Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

