Whipped Feta Dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Robin O’Donnell from The Prepared Table showcased this tasty dip on the WCTV set!

Ingredients:

4 oz crumbled Feta cheese

4 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 T olive oil

½ tsp minced garlic or ¼ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried dill

1 T chopped candied pecans

½ tsp cracked pepper

1 tsp finely chopped chives

Directions:

1. In a food processor or blender, combine feta, cream cheese and olive oil until well combined and smooth. Add in the garlic, oregano and dill; mixing until combined.

2. Scoop out whipped feta onto platter or individual plates/bowls. Use a spoon to create a well in the center of the cheese and fill with honey. Sprinkle chopped candied pecans, chopped chives and black pepper over the cheese.

3. Serve with warmed pita rounds, sliced veggies or crackers.

