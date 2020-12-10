Area health care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hospitals and healthcare facilities across the Big Bend are preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine approval, making sure it gets to those most at risk fast.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization following its Thursday hearing.

Ahead of that, hospitals and senior living facilities are busy making sure they’re ready with distribution plans.

In Florida, residents of long term care and senior living facilities will be included in the first round of vaccine distribution, alongside health care workers.

Kristen Knapp, Director of Communications for the Florida Healthcare Association, says they are grateful Governor Ron DeSantis included these residents, recognizing them as some of the individuals who need it most.

“We’ve been in this for nine months, it’s been challenging for our caregivers, obviously our residents. We’re looking forward to the time where we can return to a sense of normal and really get the focus back, not just on the quality care we’re delivering but quality of life,” Knapp said. “The visitation opening up, we’ve seen that, what that’s done to enhance their quality of life. The vaccine is another step in the right direction.”

Knapp says that every facility in the state have partnered with either CVS or Walgreens as part of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

These facilities will be working to set up an on-site clinic in a spaced out area inside, like a dining hall or recreation room. Pharmacists will then administer the vaccine to residents.

“Pharmacists will come in, there will be an on-site clinic set up at the facility where the team of pharmacists will immunize residents,” Knapp said. “So facilities have been making their plans, identifying a space in their building where they can set up the on site clinic.”

The clinic will be maintaining CDC COVID precautions, like social distancing.

The association says they are now focusing on education about the vaccine. Facilities are also meeting with clinical teams to make sure they have a plan in place for monitoring residents once they do receive the vaccine.

Plans are well underway at both Capital Regional Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

In a statement from Capital Regional, officials there say:

“Ensuring healthcare professionals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine is an essential step in our fight against the pandemic. We continue to be in close contact with state and federal officials as plans are solidified to safely distribute and administer the approved COVID-19 vaccines. We are also working with our internal teams on vaccine administration processes and look forward to sharing more definitive details as they are confirmed.”

In a statement from Tallahassee Memorial, officials say:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as today. Once a vaccine is approved, the plan to distribute the vaccine will be announced, as well as more information about allocations for healthcare providers and long term care residents. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) expects to receive an allocation as soon as a few days after the EUA and has a tiered distribution plan based on the amount of vaccines received, with priority going to high-risk areas. TMH established a working group who reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccine distribution and developed a plan to administer the vaccine and report immunization records to Florida SHOTS. Our plan is already in place and will be adjusted once vaccine allocation amounts and delivery timelines are available. TMH colleagues will be encouraged, but not required, to receive the vaccine. These COVID-19 vaccines, as with all vaccines, are not 100% effective, but are an important part of managing the pandemic. TMH will still require masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene in our facilities.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as today. Once a vaccine is approved, the plan to distribute the vaccine will be announced, as well as more information about allocations for healthcare providers and long term care residents. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) expects to receive an allocation as soon as a few days after the EUA and has a tiered distribution plan based on the amount of vaccines received, with priority going to high-risk areas.

TMH established a working group who reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccine distribution and developed a plan to administer the vaccine and report immunization records to Florida SHOTS. Our plan is already in place and will be adjusted once vaccine allocation amounts and delivery timelines are available. TMH colleagues will be encouraged, but not required, to receive the vaccine.

These COVID-19 vaccines, as with all vaccines, are not 100% effective, but are an important part of managing the pandemic. TMH will still require masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene in our facilities.

More information is expected once the Emergency Use Authorization is approved.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.