Barnes lifts Noles over Hoosiers for first time ever in 69-67 overtime thriller

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles (2-0) garnered their first ever victory against the Indiana Hoosiers (3-2) on the basketball court in a 69-67 overtime win on Wednesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

FSU freshman Scottie Barnes’ running layup with 1.2 seconds left to play in the first, and eventual only, overtime session sealed the victory for the garnet and gold.

Not only was the victory the program’s first over the visitors from Bloomington, it also extended FSU’s home winning streak to 25 games and their winning streak of games played in the state of Florida to 31 games.

FSU had the chance to win the game in the closing seconds of regulation. M.J. Walker hit a three from the top of the key with 52 seconds left to give the Noles a 62-61 lead, but was immediately called for a foul that put IU’s Rob Phinisee to the free throw line.

Phinisee hit one of the two shots, tying the game at 62-62, and FSU held the ball for the final 50 seconds of the game, missing the final four shots of regulation, sending the game to the extra session.

FSU started the extra period cold, as Indiana scored the first three points of overtime on a Trayce Jackson-Davis layup and the subsequent and-one, taking a 65-62 lead in overtime, but the Hoosiers went ice cold from there, missing their last five attempted shots from the floor and going the final 4:38 of the overtime period without hitting a field goal.

Indiana’s only other points on the night came when FSU’s Balsa Koprivica committed his fifth-foul, ending his night with eight seconds to play, against Jackson-Davis, sending him to the free throw line where he hit both shots, tying the game at 67-67 leading up to Barnes’ game-winning shot.

The game wasn’t always destined for overtime, though. It was a hot start to the night for FSU, who raced out to an 8-2 start thanks to electric play from Barnes in the opening minutes, who scored the game’s first basket and was effective early on the defensive end with a pick-pocket steal at halfcourt, and RaiQuan Gray, who logged a three pointer and a baseline dunk to force the Hoosiers to call a timeout with less than 90 seconds into the game.

After the IU timeout, they came out looking more composed, erasing the six-point deficit and eventually taking a 10-8 lead against the Seminoles.

From there the teams exchanged blows, with FSU holding Indiana scoreless for runs of two or more minutes multiple times but were unable to blow the game open themselves.

IU ended the half on a 6-2 run, making it a two-point FSU lead at halftime, 33-31.

The Hoosiers then took their first lead since it was 10-8 with 16:35 left to play in the second half on an Armaan Franklin layup, giving IU a 39-38 lead, and the back and forth between the two squads continued for the rest of the night.

Jackson-Davis led all players with 25 points, and was the only IU player to log a double-digit scoring effort, though four players ended up with nine points.

Walker led the way for Florida State, scoring 19 points on 6-15 shooting and going 5-6 from the free throw line, where FSU as a team struggled: The Noles were just 11-21 from the charity stripe (compared to Indiana’s 21-28 day).

Two other Noles scored in double figures: Gray and Koprivica, who each logged 12 points. Gray also tied for an FSU game-best in rebounds, along with Malik Osborne (nine).

It was a gutsy win for the Noles, in just their second game of the season, who garnered their fourth win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in five tries. FSU looked stagnant on offense at time, failing to drive the ball effectively in the paint and settling for bad, desperate shots from long range but were able to outlast Indiana in clutch, closing moments to pick up their second win of the season.

FSU is back in action on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.

