Blueprint IA receives update on projects, including FAMU Way amenities, Airport Gateway, and Market District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Commissioners heard updates on multiple Blueprint projects, ranging from the design phases to construction happening now.

Airport Gateway Project

According to the agenda item, the Airport Gateway will connect downtown Tallahassee to the Airport.

Phase One involves planning for the project and design on improvements to Springhill Road, the proposed new roadway through FSU property, Stuckey Avenue improvements, and improvements at the intersection of Orange Avenue along with enhancements to the communities along these segments including the playground in Providence. On Phase One, planning and engineering is set to be completed in 2023, with construction beginning in 2024.

Phase Two includes improvements to North Lake Bradford Road; that would begin in 2025.

Phase Three involves improvements on South Lake Bradford Road and improvements at the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Lake Bradford Road. Construction on that portion would begin in 2026.

Staff is also looking at the possibility of a joint use stormwater pond with the Tallahassee International Airport; it would also serve FDOT’s Capital Circle widening project.

Capital Cascades Trail Segment 3 Amenities

Blueprint staff writes in the agenda item that new amenities are part of the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design concept, creating natural surveillance by promoting positive activities that maximize visibility.

One new amenity will be a coal chute pond; advertising for construction began in December 2020.

Construction on a restroom with a green roof will also begin this month. That building will also have a cistern to capture rainwater and a water fountain with bottle filling station. The facility will be near the FAMU Way playground and is projected to cost $341,870.

The contract to create a skateable art project was executed in September of 2020. That project will take 12 months to design and construct and is scheduled to open late summer of 2021. Public input on that project began in mid-November and is ongoing.

According to the agenda item, “The project is expected to highlight the Florida A&M University Rattler as an integral component to the overall skate park facility.”

As part of the Red Rhythm project, KCCI will add musical instruments to place at the coal chute pond. The agenda item states: “Blueprint has purchased four of the five instruments (the tutti, tubular bells, grand marimba, and diatonic tembo) and the remaining instrument, the thunder drum, will be purchased this fall.”

The History and Culture trail is still collecting public input; the design will be submitted in mid-2021 after community input, with construction beginning in the fall of next year. The budget is projected at $942,000.

The Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, will manage the artist solicitation process. The 5 themes selected so far include:

Theme 1: Allen Subdivision

Theme 2: FAMU History & Civil Rights (includes honoring Dr. Charles U. Smith)

Theme 3: Villa Mitchell and Economic Engines

Theme 4: Boynton Still & Economic Engines

Theme 5: Railroad Depot

Market District Planning and Park Programming

Big changes are also coming to the Market District area. The overall budget of the project is $11 million, with funded planning through FY 2023.

As part of Thursday’s update, staff says they will be creating a new park along Maclay Boulevard, constructing portions of the Timberlane Greenway, and improving pedestrian safety in and around the Market District.

The greenway and trail components will be completed after the central park; staff is currently gathering public input.

Staff says the design plan should be ready for Blueprint to approve in Spring 2021. During Thursday’s meeting, Hargreaves Jones, a sub-consultant for DPB, gave an extensive presentation on the public input gathered so far.

Other items

The Board began Thursday’s meeting by selecting a new Chair; County Commissioner Nick Maddox had completed his year-long appointment. Commissioners unanimously selected City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox to be the new Chair.

At his first Blueprint meeting, County Commissioner Brian Welch asked staff to bring the Northeast Park project as an agenda item in April. He says there is an opportunity to sell the land where it currently sits; he says it’s surrounded by conservation land, in a bad spot. He suggested the possibility of purchasing a new plot of land in Welaunee, wrapping it up with the Northeast Gateway Project.

His motion unanimously passed with support from his colleagues.

