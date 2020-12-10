City of Tallahassee ready to accept FEMA reimbursement for project improvement costs after Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is ready to accept reimbursement from FEMA for project improvement costs after Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners are set to accept more than 4 million dollars of reimbursement after Hurricane Michael made landfall more than two years ago.

With these grants, FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of project costs. The approved projects have to increase public health and safety and environmental quality.

Mayor John Dailey says this payment of 4 million dollars is still not all of the expected reimbursement that the City is expecting after three major storms.

That money for emergencies covers natural disasters such as hurricanes, but also issues such as a global pandemic.

“When we take certain precautions to help protect the citizens here in Tallahassee, this is the same pot of money. So if we are waiting for reimbursements from three to four years ago, yes that impacts how we are able to respond in today’s day and age,” Dailey said.

Some of these projects for reimbursement include installing generators, wind hardening of the building that houses the city’s fleet and constructing new underground electric feeds at pump stations.

Dailey says the City will continue to work with state and federal partners for full reimbursement.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.