CRA Board votes against full funding request for South City Event Center and Business Incubator

By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed project on the Southside of Tallahassee did not receive all of its requested funding from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting.

Loved by Jesus Family Church had proposed a South City Event Center and Business Incubator, but CRA board members were not ready to fully fund the ask.

Planners will receive 1/10 of the money requested; the CRA voted four to one to spend $75,000 on project planning, design, and market analysis. Planners had requested $750,000.

Commissioners expressed concern about putting a large amount of money into private property.

“Here, we are going to spend 500,000 dollars out of 750,000 to make somebody else’s place more marketable. And if, by no fault of your own, something were to happen, and you were unable to sustain it, they have now had their place renovated,” Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox told the principal project planner, former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson.

The piece of property is in the Town South Shopping Center and covers 25,000 square feet.

CRA staff said it would take at least three to four months for design; Wayne Tedder said he’s not sure yet how long the market analysis would take.

The proposed project has five distinct parts; you can learn more about it here.

