Advertisement

Data scientist Rebekah Jones speaks out

Florida authorities raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the state’s former COVID data curator,...
Florida authorities raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.(Source: CNN/Rebekah Jones)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The home of a data scientist fired by the state for insubordination earlier this year was raided Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents seized her cell phone and computer.

The scientist is now going on the offensive.

A video of police executing the search warrant was posted by fired data scientist Rebekah Jones on Twitter. Jones told us she had a rough night after the search.

“Well, I didn’t get much sleep last night, obviously. But I’m going to get a new computer and get back to work,” said Jones.

Jones was fired for insubordination from her job managing Florida’s Covid dashboard.

She said it was because she refused to manipulate data. The affidavit for the search warrant says agents were looking for computer equipment that may have hacked the Department of Health email system on Nov. 10.

The unauthorized user wrote “it’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead,” concluding, “Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.” 

Jones denies sending the message.

“I didn’t even know there was a message sent. I didn’t even know what it said until yesterday,” said Jones.

Jones told us that every time someone knocks on her door since the search, her kids get jumpy. In a release, the Department of Law Enforcement refutes Jones’ claim that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Jones stands by the claim.

“I was ready to be arrested. I put my hands up, I was ready to go. I did not expect they would point guns at my kids,” said Jones.

And she believes the state is trying to learn the names of insiders who have been talking to her.

“I promised them that nobody would find out that they were talking. I promised them confidence and I failed,” said Jones.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe account to pay for legal fees has raised $153,000 in a little over 14 hours.

Jones told us she does have a video of police pointing their gun at her children.

She has not yet released it.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say
Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 9, 2020
Deputies discovered seven pounds of marijuana inside the package and realized the delivery...
Lanier County deputies make arrest after 7 lbs. of marijuana found in mail

Latest News

Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
When Amani Guerrier graduates from the Florida A&M University School of Nursing on Saturday,...
FAMU nursing student is a 4th generation graduate
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits
Daytona Beach teen pleads guilty to killing mother during fight about grades