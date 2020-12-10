Daytona Beach teen pleads guilty to killing mother during fight about grades

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to charges of killing his mother during an argument over grades, and then disposing of her body.

Now 17, Gregory Ramos agreed to the plea agreement in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Ramos was 15 when he was accused of strangling 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger, 46, in their home in DeBary.

He buried her body behind a church in DeBary on Nov. 2, 2018.

His defense attorney says he told the newspaper the agreement also calls for Ramos to be sentenced to lifetime probation.

But he can seek early termination of that probation after 10 years.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.