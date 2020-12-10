FAMU nursing student is a 4th generation graduate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When Amani Guerrier graduates from the Florida A&M University School of Nursing on Saturday, she will be the fourth generation in her family to call FAMU her alma mater.

Amani’s blood is orange and green; The 21-year-old Tallahassee resident’s great grandmother and great grandfather, grandmother and mother are all FAMU alums, according to a press release from the university.

Her family’s academic legacy stretches back more than 70 years.

“It means a lot to my great grandfather. It would be nice to live long enough to see what my legacy is,” said Guerrier.

Guerrier plans to take the nursing licensing boards in Jan. 2021, before starting her nursing career in Atlanta.

When she first arrived at FAMU, Guerrier thought she was going to pursue a pharmacy major, since one of her aunts is a pharmacist. She ended up changing her mind.

“It’s a great profession. I’m never going to be bored,” she said. “I’m never going to be out of a job, and I’m doing something meaningful and positively contributing to society.”

Guerrier’s family roots are planted deep in Leon County, where her maternal great, great, great grandparents were born in the 1800s. Of course, she has deep family ties to FAMU as well. According to the release, her great grandfather, Ralph Wilson, who is a retired African Methodist Episcopal presiding elder, first attended FAMU in 1955, his freshman year.

Unfortunately, financial trouble forced Wilson to drop out of school. Fifteen years later, Wilson returned to graduate, with a degree in accounting. Before his return though, Wilson encouraged his wife, Justine Deloris Walker-Wilson, to enroll at FAMU.

Walker-Wilson is Guerrier’s great grandmother, and she graduated in June 1969. Her degree was in elementary education. Before she died from breast cancer in 1974, she taught in Leon and Calhoun county schools.

Their daughter and Guerrier’s grandmother, Sonja Wilson Cummings, was born in FAMU Hospital and FAMU High. Cummings went on to graduate from FAMU in 1989, after enrolling in adult life, with a degree in health and physical education. Today, she is a realtor and general contractor in South Florida.

JoShonda Reece Guerrier, who is Amani’s mother, graduated from FAMU with a degree in social work in Dec. 1994. After working as a Florida assistant secretary for child welfare, she is now an administrator for the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Wilson says he is proud of his great granddaughter’s accomplishment, nearly 50 years after his own graduation.

“At her first convocation, I reminded her she would be the fourth generation to attend FAMU,” said Wilson. “It makes me real proud.”

Guerrier is one of more than 600 graduates who will be featured in FAMU’s 2020 Fall Virtual Commencement Ceremony. You can watch the commencement live on FAMU’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

