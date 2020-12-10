Advertisement

Fewer commercial flights during Pandemic impacts weather models

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fewer airliners in the skies during COVID-19 are not just impacting travel. Aircraft that normally collects critical weather data required for forecasting are staying on the ground. Researchers say the drop in flights is hurting the accuracy of forecast models.

We’re all familiar with air travel. It flies above taking passengers from point A to point B. All major commercial airlines collect and provide NOAA with weather data.

“Everyday commercial aircraft have sensors on them to measure temperature and wind and some of them even have sensors for humidity as well. So, every time they take off and land when they’re cruising they’re recording that information,” James Eric, Senior Research Associate for the University of Colorado explained.

That weather data is plugged into computer models that create forecasts.

“Weather models would really struggle without having real accurate data in fixed locations, so we’re able to provide weather models very good initial conditions and what’s actually going on,” Captain Garrett Black with the Air Force Hurricane Hunters described.

Eric did a study and learned that the grounding of airline flights during the pandemic is hurting forecasts.

“We found that all three variables were similarly affected by the loss of aircraft observation,” Eric stated.

The study found temperature forecasts were 30 percent less accurate, relative humidity forecasts were off by 50-60 percent and wind forecasts by 35-40 percent.

The reduction in passenger travel made other flights such as the Hurricane Hunters more valuable.

“With potentially less flights over the United States and over the open waters may be going to or from Europe it does put, you know, maybe a special emphasis on the data we were collecting this year,” Captain Black said.

Now, finding ways to scope the skies with a smaller fleet is essential.

It’s important to note that meteorologists don’t just use models for forecasting, so accurate forecasts are still provided to the public.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police agents on Monday raided the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee...
Police raid home of former Health Department employee
The City of Valdosta's Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender died Monday evening at 49 years old.
Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender
A disabled veteran fell victim to theft Monday, losing vital medication, plus Christmas gifts...
Thief breaks into disabled vet’s car, steals vital medicine and Christmas gifts
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Gov. DeSantis denies knowledge of Rebekah Jones raid
Leola’s Crab Shack, cut the ribbon on its “bigger and better” storefront Monday morning.
Tallahassee mom and pop shops fight to succeed during pandemic

Latest News

Healthcare leaders are preparing for what they say is the third surge of hospitalizations due...
Florida Hospital Association meets with local hospitals to ensure preparedness ahead of third COVID surge
A proposed project on the Southside of Tallahassee did not receive all of its requested funding...
CRA Board votes against full funding request for South City Event Center and Business Incubator
The Tallahassee Police Department is set to receive a new tactical and armored vehicle as early...
Tallahassee Police set to receive new tactical armored vehicle, protestors concerned about militarization of police
Planners will receive 1/10 of the money requested; the CRA voted four to one to spend $75,000...
CRA Board votes against full funding request for South City Event Center and Business Incubator