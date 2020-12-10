Fewer commercial flights during Pandemic impacts weather models

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fewer airliners in the skies during COVID-19 are not just impacting travel. Aircraft that normally collects critical weather data required for forecasting are staying on the ground. Researchers say the drop in flights is hurting the accuracy of forecast models.

We’re all familiar with air travel. It flies above taking passengers from point A to point B. All major commercial airlines collect and provide NOAA with weather data.

“Everyday commercial aircraft have sensors on them to measure temperature and wind and some of them even have sensors for humidity as well. So, every time they take off and land when they’re cruising they’re recording that information,” James Eric, Senior Research Associate for the University of Colorado explained.

That weather data is plugged into computer models that create forecasts.

“Weather models would really struggle without having real accurate data in fixed locations, so we’re able to provide weather models very good initial conditions and what’s actually going on,” Captain Garrett Black with the Air Force Hurricane Hunters described.

Eric did a study and learned that the grounding of airline flights during the pandemic is hurting forecasts.

“We found that all three variables were similarly affected by the loss of aircraft observation,” Eric stated.

The study found temperature forecasts were 30 percent less accurate, relative humidity forecasts were off by 50-60 percent and wind forecasts by 35-40 percent.

The reduction in passenger travel made other flights such as the Hurricane Hunters more valuable.

“With potentially less flights over the United States and over the open waters may be going to or from Europe it does put, you know, maybe a special emphasis on the data we were collecting this year,” Captain Black said.

Now, finding ways to scope the skies with a smaller fleet is essential.

It’s important to note that meteorologists don’t just use models for forecasting, so accurate forecasts are still provided to the public.

