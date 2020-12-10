Gadsden County manhunt results in one arrest, search for second suspect underway

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A mid-day manhunt in Gadsden County lasted several hours after two men pursued by police ditched their vehicle and ran off.

A homeowner spotted the two suspects and called authorities. One of them is behind bars, and another is still on the loose.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office say they are still looking for 21-year-old Dalton Jett.

The GCSO say they were responding to a burglary on Merritt Lane.

The two suspects, Jett and 40-year-old James Pritchard Junior, tried to escape from officers. They crashed and ran into a wooded area.

GCSO was able to arrest Pritchard. Residents on Merritt Lane say they are concerned about Jett still being on the loose.

“Well it’s kind of scary, it kind of concerns me and I think most of the neighbors now are aware of it, and we pretty much keep in contact with each other,” Dianne, Stith, a resident of Merritt Lane said.

GCSO says Jett was las seen wearing a dark hoodie and grayish clothing.

They ask if you know where he is to call the GCSO.

