Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The plan includes details on Florida’s initial allocation of 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

DeSantis met with “key officials to discuss Florida’s vaccine distribution plans, as well as to highlight the potential of Operation Warp Speed,” according to the video.

The federal government has allocated Florida 179,400 doses Pfizer vaccine for its first shipment, and the initial doses are anticipated to be received within the week.

“We are working to get as much vaccine for our citizens as possible, but Florida will not, nor will any state, have enough to vaccinate everyone right off the bat,” DeSantis says.

The “most vulnerable” in addition to “those on the front lines of the pandemic” are prioritized to receive the first doses of the vaccine, according to the video.

“Our top priority is residents of long-term care facilities. They are at the greatest risk and this vaccine could have a positive impact on them, not just protecting them from COVID, but allowing them to return to a more normal life,” DeSantis adds. “Also, a top priority is health care workers who are in high risk and high contact environments. And those initial two priorities will be the focus of the 179,000 doses that we have initially received from the federal government.”

Elderly residents are next in line to receive the vaccine, as well as those who may have significant comorbidities that make them high-risk for COVID-19-related complications.

In line with these priorities, the first round of the 179,400 doses of the vaccine will be allocated as follows, according to the video:

97,500 doses will be sent to hospitals to administer vaccine to high-contact and high-exposure health care personnel.

60,450 doses of vaccine will be sent to CVS and Walgreens for use in long-term care facilities. Both companies are under contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to administer vaccines inside those facilities.

21,450 doses of vaccine will go directly to the Florida Department of Health, using strike teams from Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard to go into long-term care facilities and administer the vaccine in areas with a high concentration of facilities.

These efforts will supplement those that CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will undertake as partners in Operation Warp Speed.

