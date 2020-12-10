Leon County Schools Teacher of the Year 2020-21: Althea Valle of Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Althea Valle of Godby High School has been named the Leon County Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year!

According to a press release, Valle has been a teacher at Godby for the past nine years, and of her 19 total years in teaching, she’s been with LCS for 15. She teaches English 1 to 4 through ESOL and Developing Language ESOL classes.

“It is teachers like Mrs. Valle who inspire our students and fellow educators to achieve their highest potential, particularly during challenging times such as these. I encourage the community to congratulate Mrs. Valle for her accomplishments,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. “I would also like to commend the other four finalists, the nominees and to thank our selection committee who had the difficult task of determining this year’s winner.”

Godby High School Principal Desmond Cole said Valle is a worthy recipient of the award.

“Mrs. Valle is a shining example for every professional to emulate and her student-first mentality prevails over all else,” Cole said. “She works passionately to ensure students are getting everything they need to be successful. Mrs. Valle is an amazing model of consistency, always emitting hope and encouragement to everyone.”

Valle is an immigrant herself, so she has a personal connection with many of the students she teaches since she understands the challenges of adapting to a new culture and learning a language.

Not only does she have this background, but she also has training in multilingual-multicultural education. The release also says she has helped launch many multicultural events and initiatives that create “authentic learning opportunities” and help students build literary and verbal skills in a personalized way.

“She meets the needs of students wherever they are at emotionally, socially and academically, and collaborates with other teachers in order to provide the best learning experience possible for each individual student,” the release says.

Valle is now eligible to compete in the statewide Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year program.

