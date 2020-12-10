Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a heavy police presence in Gadsden County as law enforcement officers are searching for a burglary suspect in the Havana area.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress. Two people broke into a home in the 900 block of Merritt Lane, and a neighbor in the area spotted them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects saw the neighbor coming, so they jumped into a truck to run away. The sheriff’s office, along with FHP, chased the vehicle.

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out off of Scotland Road, which is not far from Merritt Lane.

Deputies managed to arrest one of the suspects, but the other is still at large. GCSO says the suspect is not armed, so the community doesn’t need to be alarmed. K9 officers are in a wooded area near Scotland Road and Highway 27 looking for the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 10 to 12 units from multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area looking for the suspect.

One resident told WCTV troopers were knocking on doors and searching some homes in the area.

Troopers are working the perimeter of the crime scene. It’s unclear what charges the suspect is facing at this point.

This is a developing story.

