Advertisement

Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large

(WITN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a heavy police presence in Gadsden County as law enforcement officers are searching for a burglary suspect in the Havana area.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress. Two people broke into a home in the 900 block of Merritt Lane, and a neighbor in the area spotted them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects saw the neighbor coming, so they jumped into a truck to run away. The sheriff’s office, along with FHP, chased the vehicle.

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out off of Scotland Road, which is not far from Merritt Lane.

Deputies managed to arrest one of the suspects, but the other is still at large. GCSO says the suspect is not armed, so the community doesn’t need to be alarmed. K9 officers are in a wooded area near Scotland Road and Highway 27 looking for the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 10 to 12 units from multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area looking for the suspect.

One resident told WCTV troopers were knocking on doors and searching some homes in the area.

Troopers are working the perimeter of the crime scene. It’s unclear what charges the suspect is facing at this point.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say
Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 9, 2020
Deputies discovered seven pounds of marijuana inside the package and realized the delivery...
Lanier County deputies make arrest after 7 lbs. of marijuana found in mail

Latest News

Florida authorities raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the state’s former COVID data curator,...
Data scientist Rebekah Jones speaks out
When Amani Guerrier graduates from the Florida A&M University School of Nursing on Saturday,...
FAMU nursing student is a 4th generation graduate
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits
Daytona Beach teen pleads guilty to killing mother during fight about grades