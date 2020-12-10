Rebekah Jones’ stalking case on hold in wake of FDLE raid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records show Rebekah Jones, whose home was raided by FDLE agents Monday, was poised to enter a plea in an unrelated 2019 stalking case this week.

Her defense attorney, Robert Morris, filed a motion to withdraw from the case the night before the raid, saying “The undersigned has since learned that an immediate family member is involved in an active investigation of the Defendant.”

The same motion indicates a previously agreed upon plea offer in the stalking case was rescinded.

“The Office of the State Attorney notified the undersigned that the negotiated disposition was revoked,” Morris wrote in his motion to withdraw from the case.

We reached out to Morris for comment, he has referred us to Jones’ new attorney in the stalking case.

State Attorney Jack Campbell would not comment on the specifics of Jones’ case, saying only “If we become aware someone is under investigation, it has a profound effect on any pending case.”

According to court records, Jones was arrested in June 2019 and accused of stalking a former boyfriend and posting what the victim described as “revenge porn” on line. Arrest papers say Jones sent a link with nude photos to family members and his employer.

Court records show there was a previously scheduled hearing in the misdemeanor stalking case Wednesday morning.

Court records show the judge set a new case management hearing for January 13, 2021.

