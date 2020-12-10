Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman stuffed the body of a 40-year-old man into a trash can after he died to keep collecting his Social Security benefits.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 48-year-old Michelle Haney Wednesday. She faces charges of abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say Jon Christopher Leonard died in July of natural causes.

His body was found in a trash can at a neighbor’s house.

Instead of calling authorities, Haney told investigators she stored Leonard’s body in a closet before sealing it in a trash can. The neighbor called authorities after smelling an odor and opening the container.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 9, 2020
Deputies discovered seven pounds of marijuana inside the package and realized the delivery...
Lanier County deputies make arrest after 7 lbs. of marijuana found in mail

Latest News

Daytona Beach teen pleads guilty to killing mother during fight about grades
The Maclay Marauders girls basketball team fell to the Arnold Marlins, 46-23, Wednesday night...
Maclay girls fall to Arnold, 46-23
The Florida High girls basketball team defeated the Godby Cougars, 77-23, on Wednesday night.
Florida High girls pick up road win at Godby, 77-23
What’s Brewing? Dec. 10, 2020