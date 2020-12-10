Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman stuffed the body of a 40-year-old man into a trash can after he died to keep collecting his Social Security benefits.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 48-year-old Michelle Haney Wednesday. She faces charges of abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say Jon Christopher Leonard died in July of natural causes.

His body was found in a trash can at a neighbor’s house.

Instead of calling authorities, Haney told investigators she stored Leonard’s body in a closet before sealing it in a trash can. The neighbor called authorities after smelling an odor and opening the container.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.