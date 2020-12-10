Shrimp Mozambique

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School sautéed some shrimp on the WCTV set!

Ingredients:

1 small sweet onion

2 red chile peppers

1/2 cup Italian parsley

1 lemon

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

8 oz domestic lager beer

2 teaspoons sazón con annatto seasoning

2 tablespoons garlic hot pepper sauce

1 lb peeled/deveined jumbo domestic shrimp, tails on

Method

1. Finely chop onion, then slice peppers. Coarsely chop parsley and squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).

2. Preheat large cast iron skillet on medium for 3- 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons butter, onion, peppers, garlic, coriander, and cumin. Cook 6- 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions soften. Add beer, lemon juice, sazón, and hot sauce to skillet; bring to a simmer and cook 2- 3 minutes until liquid has been reduced by one-quarter.

3. Add shrimp to skillet and stir to fully coat in beer mixture. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook 2 -3 minutes until shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove skillet from heat and stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter and parsley. Suggested serving with French fries.

