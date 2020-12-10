Tallahassee Facebook users chime in after lawsuits against tech giant are filed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New York Attorney General Letitia James shared Wednesday, “Facebook has used it’s dominance and monopoly power to crush small arrivals and snuff out competition.”

She, along with 47 other states, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Facebook, accusing the tech giant of stifling the competition and illegally buying other companies to help its bottom line.

The federal government mirrored the states with their own response, urging Facebook to let go of large shares in companies like Instagram and WhatsApp.

The first concern tech experts like Aegis CEO Blake Dowling cites is privacy concerns. If you have Instagram or Facebook, you have probably noticed yourself talking about a pair of pants only to see it pop up in an ad seconds later.

Another issue has to do with monopolies, making sure that a company as large as Facebook has checks and balances so the tech playing field is fair across the board.

Tallahassee resident, Sandy Rodriguez shares, “I saw it coming, I am not surprised.”

Like Rodriguez, some who live in the capitol city believe the blue Facebook bubble is dangerous.

Omar Peerzada, an Florida State University student states, “They are really just trying to eat up the whole market and drown out any competitor.”

In the last eight years, Facebook purchased its two biggest competitors, photo sharing app Instagram, and messaging service, WhatsApp.

Dowling says this news is not surprising: “As you have watched what they have done and these acquisitions, at first it was strategic and it just seemed to make sense, and then it was, especially with the Instagram buyout, a monopoly in my opinion. It’s huge.”

The biggest concern, Dowling says, is how the $800 billion dollar company uses its data to target consumers.

“We are exposed to what we see on that little screen all day long,” says Dowling. “If it’s being guided by one entity, that is scary stuff.”

So, how can oversight be put into play?

While the state and federal government believe new restrictions and regulations are on the horizon, the everyday user is not as confident anything will change.

Yasseen Semsem, for example, says, “Everybody and their mother uses Facebook, it’s already so ingrained in our everyday lives that it is pretty difficult. I don’t think the legal system is competent to do that.”

Peerzada furthers, “I would be interested to see if the states got involved as in US government if they did some kind of ownership of Facebook or made it into a government-owned entity with how powerful it is. But, practically, that’s probably not going to happen, so for the time being, just break it up.”

While Facebook has a significant hold on social networking, they do not own every company. Dowling was quick to point out that Linkedin, Twitter, Parlor and even TikTok are independent and have also seen significant growth and wealth in recent years.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.