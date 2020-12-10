Tallahassee Police set to receive new tactical armored vehicle, protestors concerned about militarization of police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is set to receive a new tactical and armored vehicle as early as the spring of next year.

However, this vehicle, nicknamed “The Rook,” is drawing concerns about what critics call the militarization of police.

Protestors with the Tallahassee Community Action Committee say they believe the vehicle will be used to deter people from protesting.

However, Chief Revell says it will used to help save lives.

“I think its not just a response to September 5th, I think it’s a response to everything that has happened building up to these protests,” Delilah Pierre with the Tallahassee Community Action Committee says.

“It can be used in natural disasters, it can help clear roads and trees and cars and things like that,” Revell explains.

TPD said “The Rook” will also be used to help in high risk situations.

Dr. Lee Bushong, a professor of Criminal Justice at FAMU, says, “Say Ft. Lauderdale, lets say the Pulse nightclub, lets say Las Vegas, lets say any of these places where we have the potential for mass casualties.”

Bushong also says he understands how useful the vehicle could be, but recognizes why citizens and protestors might think it would cause more harm than good.

“It has to be used very judicially with temperance and strategy and I also think that it would become very important for law enforcement to educate the community on it,” Bushong adds.

“We want to make sure that we are there to protect and to serve our community and this is just another piece of equipment which allows us to that more effectively in critical situations,” Revell says.

Protestors who say the vehicle helps militarize the police said they want funds used toward more investment in our community.

“We need to start reallocating that money, we need to start putting that money where it really needs to benefit and that’s in these poverty impacted communities,” Trisha Brown says.

TPD says they did not seek to purchase “The Rook” and that it was recommended by Homeland Security.

The funds for “The Rook” have come from the state.

