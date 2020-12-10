US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

(CNN) - Wednesday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. For the first time, the U.S. reported over 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths in one day.

That single-day total is more than the number of people killed on 9/11, more than Hurricane Maria and Katrina and the Pearl Harbor attack.

Intensive care units in some hospitals are running out of space Wednesday morning as a result of an alarming surge in new coronavirus cases in many states.

“It’s going to get worse. You know, our case counts are continuing to rise,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst.

More than 106,000 people are hospitalized with the disease - another record.

In California, there are only around 1,500 ICU beds available in the nation’s most populous state.

In Los Angeles County, the health department said there are around 500 new hospitalizations daily, and that will only increase.

“This is the most dangerous time for L.A. County, and I do ask everyone to be extremely diligent and careful in protecting yourself and everyone else,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Health.

The U.S. recorded over 221,000 new infections Wednesday. Some state and local leaders look to stay at home restrictions to curtail the spread.

“The facts are indisputable. Our cases continue to rise,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“COVID doesn’t care how you want to get back to normal. It is actively looking to infect us all,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

In just hours, the first vaccine could clear a hurdle for distribution in the U.S.

An FDA panel is meeting to discuss whether to recommend Pfizer’s candidate for emergency use authorization. They’re also investigating why two healthcare workers in the U.K. had allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine.

“Pfizer and U.K. officials are going to pinpoint exactly what it is in the vaccine formulation that caused that allergic reaction,” said Dr. James Hildreth, member of FDA’s advisory board. “This is not a major concern – they’re going to sort out what it is and make sure folks who are allergic to that thing do not get the vaccine.”

At this critical point of the crisis, health experts are emphasizing it will take time to make a vaccine available to the general public.

“So we want to make sure that everyone is doing everything they can to wear their face mask and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Rick Bright, a member of the Biden transition’s COVID-19 advisory board.

And for those hesitant to take it, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stresses there are no corners are being cut in the approval process.

“If the United States Food and Drug administration says that a vaccine is safe and effective I can promise you that I will take that vaccine myself and I will recommend that my family does that,” he said.

If the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is authorized, the first doses could be administered within days.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.