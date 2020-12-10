Valdosta Schools going virtual, about 400 students, faculty and staff members currently under quarantine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools say the number of quarantined students, faculty and staff has doubled since last week.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason says even more students, faculty and staff members were added to their list Wednesday. He’s now estimating about 400 under quarantine.

Traditional classrooms are bearing more and more empty seats as contact tracing continues to reach new Valdosta City Schools students.

”100 percent of the time, it’s happening outside of school,” Cason said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cason made the switch to online learning for all students at all schools.

”I felt that for us at this time, this decision was best for our boys and girls and our teachers and our staff,” Cason added.

”If I have to stay home and tell work, we’ll just make arrangements,” Maggie Vallotton, a VCS parent said.

It comes as a surprise to several parents, like Vallotton, whose kids have been attending Sallas Mahone Elementary in-person since their first day.

”We’ll figure it out, and we’ll get through it,” Vallotton added.

Joyce Williams, a former CVS staff members, says, “Your child can always become educated, and learning actually should always begin at home first anyway.”

Williams was a kindergarten paraprofessional with the school system for 13 years before she resigned in March due to COVID-19.

”I didn’t feel safe at all and I knew there was always another alternative that the school system could go, which was virtual,” she explained.

The safety plan will be in place beginning Monday.

Cason says they plan to thoroughly disinfect all schools while students are gone.

He says he’s also instructed all of his faculty and staff members to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice during this unprecedented time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.