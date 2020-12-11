Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee having socially-distant Nutcracker performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee is setting the stage for The Nutcracker in spite of the pandemic.

This year, the group is offering both in-person and virtual performances of the holiday favorite.

“I think it’s really important to remind ourselves that it is Christmas, that we can have a little celebration, we can appreciate the arts. I think it’s important to just everyone to have that moment to watch a performance and take a deep breath and be relieved from the stress of the year,” Annika Strayer, sugar plum fairy in The Nutcracker, said.

Due to the pandemic, the studio was challenged the choreograph a socially-distant show with a smaller cast.

“You have to be aware of how you’re moving on stage, how many people are on stage, that you’re still staying distant on stage,” Strayed explained.

The studio also came up with new and safe ways to share dance with the Capital City, from outdoor performances to livestreams.

Sugar plum cavalier and Associate Artistic Director at the BACT, Trent Montgomery says, “We haven’t been able to see a live performance in so long, so I think it’s a great opportunity to see a live performance in a safe way even if it’s from the comfort of your own home because we have the livestream available as well.”

After a long year, performers cherish Christmas cheer.

“Probably more appreciation, tears of joy and happiness than I’ve seen in years from the dancers and from the company members and I think it’s because it’s resonating with them that they’re doing something that so many, even professional companies are not doing right now,” Artistic Director at the BACT, Amy Lowe, said.

The show opens this Friday at the Goodwood Museum Carriage House at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and, of course, can also be seen on the livestream.

