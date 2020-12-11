Advertisement

Blueprint Board votes in favor of 10 million dollar allocation for Bragg Memorial Stadium

By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Blueprint IA Board voted to take out a bank loan to dedicate $10 million to FAMU for improvements to Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Board directed staff to move forward back in September; Thursday night’s meeting involved the final touches.

FAMU has previously informed the Board that the state of Bragg Memorial is enough of an issue that the 2021 fall football season would be in jeopardy without immediate action.

Commissioners agreed at earlier meetings, the lack of a football season for FAMU would have major economic impact on the community.

According to the agenda item, with the construction, 166 total jobs will be created in the community, with $7.7 million paid in wages.

The money for FAMU was pulled from funding that had previously been set aside for FSU to build a convention center; the Board had originally agreed to provide $40 million of funding. The number for the FSU Convention Center is now $30 million.

Under the terms of the Board’s agreement with FAMU, the City and County will receive a specific number of reserve dates to use the facility for outdoor City or County events.

