Advertisement

Brooks County, Lowndes County football ready to play Friday night

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Trojans are set to host the Washington Wilkes Tigers at Veterans Stadium Friday night.

It’s been a rough year off the field for Brooks, including the death of Cenquez Perry, but Coach Maurice Freeman says his squad’s maturity has shown through good times and bad.

”I think this team has learned some lessons from last year and I think we’ve had some things that went on that were tough that have made them kinda get together a little bit more and I think this group of Seniors might be better leaders than the ones I had last year,” Freeman said.

Staying in south Georgia, the other squad trying to get back to the state title game, just west from Quitman, is the Lowndes Vikings.

Coach Jamey Dubose says he’s proud of his team for how they’ve responded since their loss to rival Colquitt and their play throughout the postseason, something he attributes to their familiarity with the playoffs.

“Last week that goes back to tradition, that goes back to these guys being there. They’ve been there in the past, they know what to do,” Dubose said. “They know what it takes, they know that it’s do or die, you win or go home. So the sense of urgency is there and you saw that last Friday night.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out...
Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
When Amani Guerrier graduates from the Florida A&M University School of Nursing on Saturday,...
FAMU nursing student is a 4th generation graduate
Daytona Beach teen pleads guilty to killing mother during fight about grades

Latest News

Health Dept: Lowndes Co. seeing “significant” COVID increase
A Florida business owner who was once down on his luck is giving back by covering the utility...
A Florida man just paid off the past dues for 114 families at risk of having their utilities shut off
Couple charged with cheating Florida teacher certification process
The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for several Big Bend...
FDOT issues traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties