Brooks County, Lowndes County football ready to play Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Trojans are set to host the Washington Wilkes Tigers at Veterans Stadium Friday night.

It’s been a rough year off the field for Brooks, including the death of Cenquez Perry, but Coach Maurice Freeman says his squad’s maturity has shown through good times and bad.

”I think this team has learned some lessons from last year and I think we’ve had some things that went on that were tough that have made them kinda get together a little bit more and I think this group of Seniors might be better leaders than the ones I had last year,” Freeman said.

Staying in south Georgia, the other squad trying to get back to the state title game, just west from Quitman, is the Lowndes Vikings.

Coach Jamey Dubose says he’s proud of his team for how they’ve responded since their loss to rival Colquitt and their play throughout the postseason, something he attributes to their familiarity with the playoffs.

“Last week that goes back to tradition, that goes back to these guys being there. They’ve been there in the past, they know what to do,” Dubose said. “They know what it takes, they know that it’s do or die, you win or go home. So the sense of urgency is there and you saw that last Friday night.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.