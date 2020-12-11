Advertisement

Cairo Police Department searching for suspects following robbery at Trawick’s Food Mart in Cairo

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 11 p.m, Cairo Police Department officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at Trawick’s Food Mart in Cairo, Georgia, CPD says.

When deputies arrived on scene, one Trawick’s Food Mart employee and four witnesses stated that two men forced their way over the counter and took a cash deposit.

A surveillance videos shows one man wearing a gray hoodie that appears to be armed with a riffle. The other man, wearing a red hoodie, appears to have a handgun.

According to witnesses the suspects fled on foot. They have not yet been found.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

#1) A black male, approximately 6 ft tall, slender build, wearing a red hoodie, black jeans, and face mask, armed with a handgun.

#2) A black male, approximately 5″10 tall, heavier build, wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and face mask, armed with rifle.

Anyone with any information that may lead to the apprehension and arrest of the above suspects are asked to contact Cairo Police Department investigator Tyron Griffin at (229) 377-7381, Decatur Grady 911 at (229) 248-3000 or at crimetips@cairopd.com

