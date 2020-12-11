Advertisement

Chabad at Tallahassee and FSU host virtual lighting ceremony for first night of Hanukkah

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With tonight being the first night of Hanukkah, people are getting creative with how they celebrate.

Chabad at Tallahassee and Florida State University hosted a virtual lighting ceremony to help extend the holiday’s message of religious freedom to all students.

The virtual ceremony included background on the holiday, the lighting of the menorah and the singing of the Ma’oz Tzur.

Dozens of people took part in the new, socially-distanced way to celebrate.

Temple Israel’s rabbi Michael Shields says whether it’s virtual or in-person, it’s important to share the spirit of this holiday with everyone.

“So I mean it is important right, just because something is not religiously important in terms of the story of redemption and hope but it can also just be a fun holiday to enjoy with friends and family,” Shields said.

Every night, the lighting ceremony will take place on Zoom.

The final night of Hanukkah is Friday, Dec. 18.

