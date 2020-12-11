’Clearing up the Covid confusion’ : TMH doctors explain how to have a safe holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local Covid experts from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare shared their thoughts Friday during a virtual forum titled “Clearing up the Covid Confusion.”

Doctors Deans Watson and Andera Friall got into how to have a safe holiday and preliminary plans for the vaccine during the virtual forum.

They’re expecting a slow upward trend that mirrors what’s happening across the country after thanksgiving travel.

They say Leon County is currently in its third peak of Covid activity.

“Most hospitalizations occur a few weeks post exposure or infection, so we believe that we’re going to see an increase here in a week or so, especially related to thanksgiving and other holiday activities,” said TMH’s doctor Dean Watson.

Doctor Watson says Leon County is seeing a slow upward trend that mirrors what’s happening across the country.

“The things that Dr. Friall and I look at the most are hospitalizations and mortality. Those are the key factors that we watch,” explained Dr. Watson. “When people say what about things that you’re not worried about, we’re worried about everything quite honestly.”

However, Leon county is one of the best in the state for outcomes because of the young population.

About 50 percent of cases are in people 24 and younger, which has better outcomes than those over 55.

Doctor Andera Friall says the main goal for the upcoming holiday is to kee the most fragile people safe.

“The smaller the group the better. Outside is better. Using your own utensils. Making sure you’re not sharing.

Disinfecting frequently,” explained Dr. Friall.

Both doctors say that the coming vaccine is a game-changer.

“This MRNA vaccination is incredible. So as you look at the outcomes data, our fears of having other tissues or other anything; this is all genetically engineered to benefit us.”

TMH employees say the hospital is not going to have much say in how the vaccine is distributed but they are looking at another possible forum next month once that planned is more ironed out.

They say that shot does not mean you should not get your flu shot and they’re not sure yet whether it will become an annual vaccine.

