Couple charged with cheating Florida teacher certification process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Federal prosecutors say a southwest Florida couple carried out a far-reaching scheme to cheat the state’s educator testing, certification, and licensing process.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe Friday morning announced the indictment of Kathleen M. Jasper, 42, and Jeremy M. Jasper, 40, both of Estero, Florida.

The federal indictment says the couple and employees of their private company, NavaEd, LLC, repeatedly took state-required exams in order to memorize as many different exam questions as possible so they could then profit by selling them to prospective educators.

They included the stolen content in test preparation materials and services sold through their business, the indictment says. NavaEd offered tutoring and training publications for sale worldwide directly through its website and through third-party e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Shopify.

They’re accused of stealing content from the Florida Teacher Certification Exams (FTCE) and the Florida Educational Leadership Exam (FELE). Passing these exams is required for certification in Florida, and the test content is owned by the Florida Department of Education and the State Board of Education.

“This alleged scheme represents an insult to the vast majority of Florida’s public school teachers and administrators who studied and worked hard the right way to become certified in their profession because it provided an illegal and unethical shortcut for others,” said Keefe.

“Floridians expect and deserve to know that the public schools to which they entrust their children to learn are being led by teachers and administrators who properly earned their way into the system. The profiteering scheme alleged in this indictment strikes at the very heart of public education by undermining the credibility of important licensing exams that help ensure the very best for our children.”

The indictment, issued by a federal grand jury on December 1, charges the Jaspers with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 108 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, and three counts of theft of trade secrets.

As alleged in the indictment, the Jaspers and NavaEd customers shared the stolen FTCE and FELE test content with each other through email, phone, video conferencing, and messaging applications.

The indictment also alleges that the Jaspers republished the stolen test content – verbatim and almost verbatim – into NavaEd publications that were written to prepare future Florida teachers and school administrators for the certification exams. These publications, as well as other NavaEd FTCE and FELE preparation materials, were disseminated and used during NavaEd training seminars and tutoring sessions.

“Today’s indictment alleges that these two so-called educators knowingly and willfully preyed on school districts and teachers, and taxpayer money,” said Kori Smith, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s Southern Regional Office. ”

