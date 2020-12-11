Advertisement

COVID-19 safe Santa visits held in Valdosta

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - The pandemic has brought on all kinds of challenges this year, even for Santa.

He is still managing to make Christmas “visits” happen for many children. This year, the tradition comes with new safety measures in place.

Keeping him safe, he says, are the holiday spirit, a little Christmas magic and social distancing.

Despite the pandemic, Santa Claus is near, spreading cheer for all to hear.

Mall officials, like Enid Santana, are making Santa’s trip to Valdosta possible this year by providing a safe space for him to visit.

“It’s been a stressful year for kids, and for us, it was important that we were able to provide them with the Santa experience and kinda keep that sense of normalcy,” Santana said.

One Santa visitor, Sarah Garland, said, “It made me happy. It really did.”

Garland watched as her two-year-old son, Greer, sat with Santa, six feet apart.

6-month-old, Drew Lane saw Santa for her very first time.

”Doing it socially distanced, it still gives them the opportunity to see Santa, and the parents can still, you know, keep those memories,” Garland added.

Kimberly Pickett, another Santa visitor, said, ”I think it’s still good that the kids be able to be present with him, so that makes it a little bit more real for them.”

After his time at the mall Thursday, Santa flew out to Wild Adventures to prep for their holiday festivities kicking off Saturday.

Adam Floyd with the theme park says it wouldn’t be the same without him this year:

”With all the challenges that 2020 has presented, we knew that we had to find a way.”

With the will for safety, they found a way.

The team built an immersive set with an intercom system and plexiglass viewing, hoping to keep both Santa and the children happy and healthy all Christmas long.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out...
Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say
Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

Latest News

The pandemic has brought on all kinds of challenges this year, even for Santa.
Safe Santas
Thursday night, the Blueprint Board decided that they will be dedicating 10 million dollars to...
Blueprint Board votes in favor of 10 million dollar allocation for Bragg Memorial Stadium
It was an emotional hour on Langford Green.
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
The Blueprint IA Board voted to take out a bank loan to dedicate $10 million to FAMU for...
Blueprint Board votes in favor of 10 million dollar allocation for Bragg Memorial Stadium