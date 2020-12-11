COVID-19 safe Santa visits held in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - The pandemic has brought on all kinds of challenges this year, even for Santa.

He is still managing to make Christmas “visits” happen for many children. This year, the tradition comes with new safety measures in place.

Keeping him safe, he says, are the holiday spirit, a little Christmas magic and social distancing.

Despite the pandemic, Santa Claus is near, spreading cheer for all to hear.

Mall officials, like Enid Santana, are making Santa’s trip to Valdosta possible this year by providing a safe space for him to visit.

“It’s been a stressful year for kids, and for us, it was important that we were able to provide them with the Santa experience and kinda keep that sense of normalcy,” Santana said.

One Santa visitor, Sarah Garland, said, “It made me happy. It really did.”

Garland watched as her two-year-old son, Greer, sat with Santa, six feet apart.

6-month-old, Drew Lane saw Santa for her very first time.

”Doing it socially distanced, it still gives them the opportunity to see Santa, and the parents can still, you know, keep those memories,” Garland added.

Kimberly Pickett, another Santa visitor, said, ”I think it’s still good that the kids be able to be present with him, so that makes it a little bit more real for them.”

After his time at the mall Thursday, Santa flew out to Wild Adventures to prep for their holiday festivities kicking off Saturday.

Adam Floyd with the theme park says it wouldn’t be the same without him this year:

”With all the challenges that 2020 has presented, we knew that we had to find a way.”

With the will for safety, they found a way.

The team built an immersive set with an intercom system and plexiglass viewing, hoping to keep both Santa and the children happy and healthy all Christmas long.

