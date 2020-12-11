FDOT issues traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties.

Traffic disruptions will occur to state roads as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. However, “in observance of the upcoming holiday season, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, December 24 to 12:01 AM Monday, January 4, 2021. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities,” according to the press release.

The follow state roads will be affected:

Gadsden County:

County Road (C.R.) 268 (High Bridge Road) Safety Project from Joe Adams Road to Brickyard Road – Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec.18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews perform shoulder and driveway construction and drainage improvements. Motorists should be prepared to stop for one lane traffic and lane shifts.

State Road (S.R.) 63 (U.S. 27) Resurfacing from South of S.R. 159 to C.R. 159A Potter Woodberry Road – Motorists may encounter daytime intermittent lane closures as crews perform turn lane construction.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Western Approach Slab Replacement over C.R. 268A –Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures Wednesday, Dec. 16 as crews begin shoulder work on the outside lane.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 90 (Monticello Highway) Resurfacing from Willow Street to the Madison County Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts the week of Monday, Dec. 14: There will be a lane closure on U.S. 90 and Hickory Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 through Wednesday, Dec. 16 for the installation of a water main. There will be a lane closure at Salt Road and U.S. 90 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Leon County:

U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) Resurfacing from U.S. 319 Capital Circle to Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts the week of Monday, Dec. 14: There will be daytime east and westbound, alternating lane closures from Chaires Cross Road to the Jefferson County Line. There will be daytime, inside, east and westbound, alternating lane closures from Timber Ridge Road to Chaires Cross Road.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 (Coastal Highway) from Surf Road to South of Tower Road Path Construction – Intermittent lane closures should be expected through the end of 2020 to accommodate construction activities.

