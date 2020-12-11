Governor DeSantis defends law enforcement officers in search warrant of Rebekah Jones’ home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vigorously defending law enforcement officers on how they served a search warrant at the home of a former Department of Health employee being investigated for unauthorized use of an emergency alert system.

DeSantis spoke Friday, addressing the search warrant served at the home of Rebekah Jones on Monday. Jones helped develop the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, but was later fired for insubordination and has since publicly questioned the accuracy of the data.

She recorded the first 31 seconds of the encounter and posted it on social media. It showed officers with guns drawn entering her home. DeSantis said officers were doing their job and did so properly.

