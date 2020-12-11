Advertisement

Governor DeSantis defends law enforcement officers in search warrant of Rebekah Jones’ home

FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.(Rebekah Jones @GeoRebekah)
By Associated Press and WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vigorously defending law enforcement officers on how they served a search warrant at the home of a former Department of Health employee being investigated for unauthorized use of an emergency alert system.

DeSantis spoke Friday, addressing the search warrant served at the home of Rebekah Jones on Monday. Jones helped develop the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, but was later fired for insubordination and has since publicly questioned the accuracy of the data.

She recorded the first 31 seconds of the encounter and posted it on social media. It showed officers with guns drawn entering her home. DeSantis said officers were doing their job and did so properly.

