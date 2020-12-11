Advertisement

Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: December 11, 2020

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Morning! Now that the fog has lifted there is lots of sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

This afternoon will be warm with temperatures rising into the low 70′s across the area. Clouds will also build across the area this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving through the United States. But, with warm temperatures it will still be a good afternoon to take a walk after work and school.

Warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The cold front will move through the area Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing a chance for showers.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

