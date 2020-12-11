Advertisement

Health Dept: Lowndes Co. seeing “significant” COVID increase

(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. - Lowndes County continues to experience a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the surge first began in October and has not slowed since then.

The County’s percent positive rate between December 5-11 was 14-18 percent, an increase of 7-10 percent from the same time frame two months prior. At last report, Lowndes County had 5,350 COVID-19 cases. That’s an increase of 760 in the past month and an increase of 1,325 cases in the past two months, according to the health department.

“We are extremely concerned at the continuing increase in cases in Lowndes County. This increase is substantial and should serve as a serious reminder to everyone that COVID is very present in our communities,” said district health director Dr. William R. Grow.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is reminding everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

“This holiday season, the safest option is to celebrate with only those within your household and to host virtual or video gatherings with extended family. This ensures that no one is exposed to those outside of their home and allows everyone to still celebrate,” a statement from health officials says.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in all 10 counties across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. The South Health District includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties.

Self-registration for COVID testing is available online at covid19.dph.ga.gov.

