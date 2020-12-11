Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an emotional hour on Langford Green. Hundreds from the Florida State University community gathered to show support for the family of Will Proctor.

A candlelight vigil was organized by students on campus after Proctor’s sudden death last weekend.

WCTV heard from over a dozen speakers, all of them either fraternity brothers, childhood friends or his girlfriend, each saying Proctor set a gold standard on how to live life.

Each promised to adopt a part of his outlook on life into their own.

FSU president John Thrasher was there to show support, and Proctor’s family was, too, although not speaking.

WCTV has been in contact with Will’s sister, Grace, who is also a student and is active in Greek life. She told us the incredible support that we saw today is proof her brother touched every life he met.

