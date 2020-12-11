LCS announces Teacher of the Year, Godby High School’s Althea Valle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has announced their Teacher of the Year.

Godby High School ESOL teacher Althea Valle has been with the school district for 19 years.

She says as an immigrant, she understands adapting to a different culture and language.

Valle says watching her students blossom gives her the greatest joy.

“I think what brings me the most joy is seeing my students like 10 years, 15 years down the road,” Valle said “You know, I’m still in touch with kids that I’ve taught my ESOL class to. And they are just, they’re happy, they are fully fluent, they have families, they have jobs and I think that’s really what brings me a lot of joy.”

Godby High School principle Desmond Cole said, “Mrs. Valle is a shining example for every professional, and her student-first mentality prevails over all else. Congratulations, Mrs. Valle!”

