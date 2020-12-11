Leon County Schools call for teachers to be prioritized to get COVID vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As Governor DeSantis lays out Florida’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, teachers are hoping to move closer to the front of the line.

The vaccine is expected to arrive soon, and will first be distributed to front-line healthcare workers and long-term care facilities under phase 1.

So, when will educators get their shot?

The Florida Department of Health says as more vaccine doses become available, they would move into phase two which would cover other essential workers including teachers.

“I am a strong proponent that teachers be some of the first to receive vaccinations or be offered the opportunity to receive vaccinations along with our bus drivers and food service workers,” said Leon County Schools superintendent, Rocky Hanna.

Hanna wants to make sure teachers and school staff are high on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once available.

“These are people that are actively in our schools that are being exposed to germs that kids are bringing from home and other places. We need to take care of those people first, just like we do our healthcare providers,” said Hanna.

“We are educating our children and as we are seeing communities spread going up, we are seeing COVID cases in our schools go up,” said Andrew Spar, the president of Florida Education Association.

Spar says teachers across the state have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and educators should get the vaccine right behind front-line hospital workers.

“We are very concerned about the health and safety of those people who work in our schools as well as our students and we want to make sure that they have access to that vaccine as soon as possible,” said Spar.

Hanna says once the vaccine is available, LCS will not require teachers to take it.

“It’s their choice, it’s their personal decision but for them to have the opportunity is all that we are asking for,” said Hanna.

Governor DeSantis says about 180,000 vaccine doses are ready to ship as soon as they are authorized.

WCTV did reach out to the Governor’s office for comment on this story.

We have not heard back.

