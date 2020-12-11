Advertisement

Lincoln Boys Basketball defeat Chiles

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inner city hoops matches may not have the crowds they usually draw this year, but all the intensity and excitement were still on full display Thursday night off Trojan Trail as Chiles paid a visit to Lincoln.

Lincoln pulled away with some fireworks, and the Trojans are now 4-1.

With that lone loss to Florida High, Chiles plays Leon at the Lion’s Den tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

