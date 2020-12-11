Advertisement

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another cool start in the 30s to around 40, we had a sunny and pleasant afternoon near 70.

Tonight will see some areas of dense fog developing, especially overnight, with cool temps, as lows fall into the low-to-mid 40s.

Friday will see some morning fog, then a partly cloudy and mild afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will also see more morning fog with milder lows near or above 50, then partly to mostly cloudy and mild afternoons in the low-to-mid 70s.

A stray shower or two is possible Saturday, then a few showers are possible Sunday, but the best chances for scattered showers will happen late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Slightly cooler air returns next week, but not as cold this current cold spell.

Another chance of showers is possible by Wednesday of next week.

