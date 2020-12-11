Moody Air Force Base restricting active duty members due to Covid

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - All active-duty personnel at the Moody Air Force Base are prohibited from visiting bars and nightclubs as of December 10th, according to a memo sent out 23rd Wing Commander Colonel Daniel P. Walls.

This announcement coming after a significant rise of cases were found in Lowndes County.

The memo states “This restriction applies to bars and nightclubs across the globe, whether on duty or on leave.”

Moody AFB says they do not expect to go into shelter in place, lock down or prohibit sit down/indoor dining but believe they are possible measure if Covid numbers continue to rise.

They ask that all personnel continue to follow CDC guidelines, asking that they take care of themselves physically and mentally.

The ban will last through January 8th. 2021 and anybody that violates the order may face disciplinary actions.

