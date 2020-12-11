Advertisement

Moody Air Force Base restricting active duty members due to Covid

Moody Air Force Base Soars over COVID-19
Moody Air Force Base Soars over COVID-19
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - All active-duty personnel at the Moody Air Force Base are prohibited from visiting bars and nightclubs as of December 10th, according to a memo sent out 23rd Wing Commander Colonel Daniel P. Walls.

This announcement coming after a significant rise of cases were found in Lowndes County.

The memo states “This restriction applies to bars and nightclubs across the globe, whether on duty or on leave.”

Moody AFB says they do not expect to go into shelter in place, lock down or prohibit sit down/indoor dining but believe they are possible measure if Covid numbers continue to rise.

They ask that all personnel continue to follow CDC guidelines, asking that they take care of themselves physically and mentally.

The ban will last through January 8th. 2021 and anybody that violates the order may face disciplinary actions.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out...
Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
Hundreds gathered on FSU's campus to pay respects for Will Proctor, a student who passed away...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

Latest News

Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee performs the Nutcracker while social distancing
Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee having socially-distant Nutcracker performance
Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID response team.
Leon County Schools call for teachers to be prioritized to get COVID vaccine
TMH doctors give insight on how to have a safe holiday in a virtual forum.
’Clearing up the Covid confusion’ : TMH doctors explain how to have a safe holiday
FDLE agents raid home of former COVID-19 Dashboard designer.
Governor DeSantis defends law enforcement officers in search warrant of Rebekah Jones’ home