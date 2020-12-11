TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this recipe for Pork a la Orange on the WCTV set.

Ingredients:

1-pound pork loin or pork tenderloin

2 ½ cups Orange Marmalade

¾ cup Dijon mustard

1 ¼ cup white wine

2/3 cup soy sauce

1 Tablespoon Garlic powder

2 ½ ounces sesame seed oil

Method

1. Mix the orange marmalade, Dijon mustard, white wine, soy sauce, garlic powder and sesame seed oil together into a sauce.

2. Pour into a large freezer bag then add the pork. Place the bag in the refrigerator overnight.

3. When you are ready to cook the pork, pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees then empty the contents of the bag into a baking dish.

4, Place the baking dish into the oven for about 45 minutes to an hour and cook until the pork is done.

5. Slice and serve with rice or potatoes and your favorite vegetable. Enjoy!

