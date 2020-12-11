Raiders ready for championship against Dunnellon Tigers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From familiar territory in Georgia to uncharted waters in the Big Bend, Rickards’ run through the post-season has been one of the feel-good stories of the last month.

Tomorrow, a state championship is on the line as the Raiders visit Dunnellon.

The Raiders have built quite the reputation for playing in close games over the last few seasons, with head choice Quintin Lewis telling WCTV that his team’s drive to win has been the difference in 2020.

“I think what’s helped us is the last two years is having those games that were close games that we found a way to lose,” Lewis said. “It happened all year long, every time we got in a tough moment, they just believed that they can do it. They’ve been there before, the pressure wasn’t really pressure to them. They’re just playing football and they’re going out there to execute.”

