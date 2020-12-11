TCC partnering with Health Science Consulting to provide CPR training to 1,000 students

Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College’s Division of Workforce Development has partnered with Health Science Consulting to provide CPR training to 1,000 students through their CPR Tally program.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s Division of Workforce Development has partnered with Health Science Consulting to provide CPR training to 1,000 students through their CPR Tally program.

This partnership comes at a time where “businesses across the state and nation are joining forces with educational institutions to make a difference during these unprecedented times,” according to the press release.

“CPR Tally is happy to partner with Tallahassee Community College, TCC2WORK Be Essential program,” HSC founder and CEO Colette Washington said. “Our mission as a CPR training facility is to create a community of HeartSavers and LifeSavers through our CPR and First Aid certification classes. Providing these certifications to anyone who has lost their employment due to COVID-19 and looking to reinvent themselves in the workforce is one-way Health Science Consulting can give back to our community.”

This training course will also teach students how to effectively use an AED and learn how they operate.

The press release states that every year, less than 3% of the U.S. population gets CPR training.

“We are so excited to establish this partnership with FL Health Science Consulting, as one of our ‘Be Essential’ partners,” Vice President for Workforce Innovation & TCC2WORK/Be Essential Kimberly A. Moore said. “Jointly, we are committed to making a difference in our community by providing a skill that is both life changing and lifesaving.”

