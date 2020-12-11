Valdosta High School Football preparing to face Carrolton High School Friday in quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats are used to racking up the W’s. That is, until the quarterfinals as of late.

The wildcats have been sent home in the third round the last two seasons.

Still, VHS is hoping this weekend isn’t the same old story as it was against Richmond Hill High School and Dacula High School the years prior.

However, first year head coach Rush Propst says his team is motivated to put the past behind them and that his sideline isn’t the one that needs to be stressed this Friday at Carrolton High School.

“The pressure at times is definitely on the home team, especially a team that has now been to five straight quarterfinals. And I keep saying that because I want it to get out in the media, I want their kids to hear it, because I think there’s a lot of pressure there and so its going to be based on the pressure part of it. Are they going to handle it or we going to handle it?” Propst said.

