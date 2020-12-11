Advertisement

Valdosta High School Football preparing to face Carrolton High School Friday in quarterfinals

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats are used to racking up the W’s. That is, until the quarterfinals as of late.

The wildcats have been sent home in the third round the last two seasons.

Still, VHS is hoping this weekend isn’t the same old story as it was against Richmond Hill High School and Dacula High School the years prior.

However, first year head coach Rush Propst says his team is motivated to put the past behind them and that his sideline isn’t the one that needs to be stressed this Friday at Carrolton High School.

“The pressure at times is definitely on the home team, especially a team that has now been to five straight quarterfinals. And I keep saying that because I want it to get out in the media, I want their kids to hear it, because I think there’s a lot of pressure there and so its going to be based on the pressure part of it. Are they going to handle it or we going to handle it?” Propst said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says the suspect crashed the truck, then bailed on foot. GCSO says the suspects bailed out...
Burglary leads to manhunt in Havana, one suspect still at large
Wakulla County deputies say 50-year-old Darryl Gruber has been taken into custody after a...
Wakulla man arrested after being in possession of ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn images and videos
TPD says it has arrested 51-year-old Sherill Conner on a charge of accessory after the fact of...
Arrest made in Pecan Road homicide, Tallahassee police say
Valdosta City Schools moving all students to online learning after ‘significant increase’ in COVID numbers
Sheriff: Woman hid man’s body in trash to collect Social Security benefits

Latest News

From familiar territory in Georgia to uncharter waters in the Big Bend, Richards’ run through...
Raiders ready for championship against Dunnellon Tigers
LCS announces Teacher of the Year, Godby High School’s Althea Valle
LCS announces Teacher of the Year, Godby High School’s Althea Valle
LCS announces Teacher of the Year, Godby High School’s Althea Valle
LCS Teacher of the Year
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 10, 2020