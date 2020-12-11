Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy recommended for Cognia National STEM Accreditation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Middle School’s STEM Academy has been recommended to receive National STEM Accreditation by Cognia, a non-profit that accredits primary and secondary schools in the United States and abroad.

Friday, VMS’s STEM Academy completed their review period with Cognia, which included interviews with over 40 stakeholders, including students, school and district leaders, community members and teachers.

“As the superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, it makes me incredibly proud to see the hard work and dedication of our Valdosta Middle School STEM family receive such high praise and recognition,” Dr. William “Todd” Cason said in the press release. “Additionally, I would like to offer a thank you to our Board of Education and the community at large for their efforts and support with the construction of the VMS STEM building. The facility provides a teaching and learning space that serves as the catalyst of infinite possibilities for the future for our students.”

Cognia bases the accreditation review process on “a set of rigorous research-based standards and evidence-based criteria.”

The process analyzes the entire institution, including its programs, practices, policies, cultural context and learning conditions, to determine how cohesive the parts “work together to carry out the institution’s vision and meet the needs of every learner,” the press release says.

The accreditation team leader will release the full report within 10 days.

“Congratulations to our STEM students, teachers, directors, Valdosta community business partners and parents,” VMS principal Mike Samaras said. “You are all now recognized as part of a nationally accredited STEM program. Your hard work and dedication needed to achieve this honor is a testament to your commitment of Valdosta Middle School and the continuous growth of our community.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.