Advertisement

Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, the latest in a string of defeats in the extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state, Trump’s second loss on the same day in the battleground state.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case while the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing arguments in an appeal of another case where a state judge ruled against Trump.

The ruling comes ahead of the Electoral College meeting on Monday when 10 Democrats will cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties. Trump asked in the federal lawsuit that the judge order the Republican-controlled Legislature to replace Biden electors with ones for Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga) joined forces with the Georgia...
Georgia senators join federal lawsuit “to improve the reliability and transparency of the signature verification process”
Hundreds gathered on FSU's campus to pay respects for Will Proctor, a student who passed away...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering FSU student Will Proctor
The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for several Big Bend...
FDOT issues traffic advisory for several Big Bend counties
Couple charged with cheating Florida teacher certification process
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis made his first appearance in 13 days, and he hasn't answered...
Governor DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators
Florida State downs Florida, 83-71, wins seventh straight over Gators
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington