Florida State downs Florida, 83-71, wins seventh straight over Gators

UF’s Keyontae Johnson taken to hospital after collapsing on floor
Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators
Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Freshman Point Guard Scottie Barnes came alive as the Florida State Seminoles overcame a red hot start from the Florida Gators to win their seventh straight over their hated rivals from Gainesville 83-71.

Florida would start the contest on an 11-3 run as the ‘Noles (3-0) hurt themselves against the Gators (3-1) with turnovers and sloppy play but the Tribe would eventually seize control, ending the opening period on a 39-24 run while taking a comfortable 45-35 lead into the halftime locker room. Barnes would lead the way for the Garnet and Gold during their run scoring the lion share of his 17 points on 7-10 shooting in the closing minutes of the half.

The story of the first half however would happen outside the box score as UF Forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the first time out of the contest. Johnson was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Florida State would take advantage of the shorthanded Gator frontcourt scoring 30 points in the paint, complimented on the outside by Anthony Polite’s 3-4 shooting beyond the arc.

FSU begins conference play at home on Tuesday against Georgia Tech while UF welcomes UNF on Wednesday.

