Florida State hosts Duke after nearly one month hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles limp into Doak Campbell Stadium having not played since Nov. 14 and with a record of just 2-6. Saturday’s game against Duke will mark the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs. The Blue Devils never beaten the Seminoles but may have a better chance than ever to do so Saturday.

Duke comes in at 2-8. Last week, the Blue Devils were shut out by Miami at home, 48-0. It marked the first time that Duke had been shut out since 2008.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Wallace Wade Stadium, but COVID-19 issues at Florida State forced the ACC to make several schedule changes. Now, Duke will play in Tallahassee for the first time since 2012. The most recent meeting in 2017 resulted in a 17-10 FSU victory. It was the only game in series history decided by fewer than 19 points.

Both offenses rank toward the bottom of the ACC. Duke ranks 13th in the conference in scoring offense and total offense. Through 10 games this season, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 35 times, the most of any team in the nation and 11 more than the next closest team. Duke committed five turnovers in last week’s loss to Miami.

Quarterback Chase Brice has been a big part of that. The transfer from Clemson has an FBS-high 13 interceptions and nine touchdowns. In Brice’s last game in Tallahassee as a member of the Tigers, he threw for for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven pass attempts. Duke running backs Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson have combined for more than 1,300 rushing yards and 12 of Duke’s 25 total offensive touchdowns.

The good news for Duke is that FSU ranks last in the ACC in total defense and 13th in scoring defense. In ACC play, the Seminoles are allowing 37.9 points per contest. The Seminoles have also been hammered by opt-outs, transfers, and injuries over the past several weeks from key players like Marvin Wilson, Asante Samuel Jr., Cory Durden, and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey.

FSU will need defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh to step up with all of those absences. FSU has registered just 10 total sacks this season, but Duke has allowed 37 (fourth-most in FBS).

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper will need to be a factor against the run with Wilson and Durden no longer available in the middle. Linebacker Amari Gainer is the top tackler for the Seminoles with 60. FSU also recently got last season’s leading tackler, Hamsah Nasirildeen, back from injury.

After missing the last six quarters of action, quarterback Jordan Travis will be back in the lineup for Florida State on Saturday. Travis has sparked the offense this season with his athleticism. He still has some refining to do as a passer but is incredibly dynamic with the ball in his hands. In games where Travis plays more than a half this season, FSU is averaging 28.5 points. In games where he doesn’t, that number drops to 15.5.

The bad news for Travis is that he’ll be limited when it comes to playmakers. FSU’s best running back, La’Damian Webb, has opted out while its best receiver, Tamorrion Terry, is no longer with the program. The duo of Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili will be relied on more heavily in Webb’s absence. Ontaria Wilson and tight end Camren McDonald are the top targets remaining for the Seminoles in the passing game.

Only two teams in the ACC allow more points per game than Florida State. Duke is one of them. The Blue Devils are allowing 36.3 points per contest. However, Duke does have one of the best pass rusher duos in the ACC in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. The two each rank in the top three in the ACC with 15.5 combined sacks. Among ACC players, only Pittsburgh’s Patrick Jones II has gotten to the quarterback more often than either of those two.

The Blue Devils allow 202.1 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry. Last week, Miami rushed for 220 yards on 5.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Shaka Heyward leads the team with 74 total tackles to go with three sacks. In the secondary, safety Michael Carter II and Jeremiah Lewis are tied for the team lead with two interceptions apiece.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.