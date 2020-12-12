Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

The Gators had no immediate update on his condition.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer.

The game continued a few minutes later, but the Gators were clearly affected by the scary scene of seeing one of their teammates having an apparent medical emergency.

Florida (3-0) was ahead 11-3 after Johnson’s dunk. The 20th-ranked Seminoles (2-0) scored the next seven points.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

